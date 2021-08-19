St. James Investment Company LLC Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 2.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,401. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

