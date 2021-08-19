St. James Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $23,515,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 1,928,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,089. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

