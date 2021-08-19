St. James Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 3.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.17% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 1,626,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

