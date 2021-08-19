St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 1,717,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.45 and a 1-year high of $91.54.

