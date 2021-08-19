St. James Investment Company LLC Has $11.81 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,204,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

