St. James Investment Company LLC Has $27.67 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for approximately 3.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ingredion worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 30.7% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 434,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,521. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

