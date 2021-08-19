St. James Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,891 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 16,810,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475,023. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

