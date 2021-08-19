St. James Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 14.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pan American Silver worth $119,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 2,720,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

