St. James Investment Company LLC Purchases 90,966 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,966 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up 3.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.84% of Equity Commonwealth worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.24. 889,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.34 and a beta of 0.18.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.