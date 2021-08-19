St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 13,289 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 170,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

