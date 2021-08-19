St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 14,198 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies accounts for 2.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

