St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 23,269 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 3.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.11% of Cerner worth $25,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.62. 1,528,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,719. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.