St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 47,864 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,864 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,717,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,354,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

