St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 57,685 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,685 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 4.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $39,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 777,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 652,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.92. 1,905,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,391. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.