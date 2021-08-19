St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 62,860 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,860 shares during the period. Loews accounts for 5.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.30% of Loews worth $42,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE L traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

