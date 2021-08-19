St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 71,383 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,383 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 3.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.08% of Corteva worth $27,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 2,450,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

