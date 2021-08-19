Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.17 ($82.55).

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €66.70 ($78.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €67.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a one year low of €43.40 ($51.06) and a one year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.