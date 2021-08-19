Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $26.75 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00141654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00149818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.45 or 0.99821937 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,562,525 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.