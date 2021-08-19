StakedZEN Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,028.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $68.15 or 0.00146723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,434 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

