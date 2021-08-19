Staker Trading Down 47.5% Over Last Week (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. Staker has a market cap of $4,011.45 and $8.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00873278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Staker’s official website is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

