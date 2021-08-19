StakerDAO Price Reaches $0.0460 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $721,818.66 and $3,739.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,694,874 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

