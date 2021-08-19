Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Reaches $5.74 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $314,561.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00150669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.65 or 0.99893670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00908972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.85 or 0.06682100 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.