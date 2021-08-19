Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Down 6.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 16,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,614,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

