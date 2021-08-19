Starbase (STAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $691,327.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Starbase has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $691,327.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

