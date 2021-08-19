Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,316,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.