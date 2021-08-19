Starname (IOV) Market Cap Tops $8.55 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $30,551.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.