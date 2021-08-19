State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.27.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

