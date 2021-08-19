State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 233.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.21% of DermTech worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $188,167.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $967.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

