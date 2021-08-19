State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,500 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.60. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

