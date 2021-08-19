State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

