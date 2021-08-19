State Street’s (STT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.35 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

