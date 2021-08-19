State Street’s (STT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.
NYSE:STT opened at $87.35 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
