Status Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $326.87 million and $26.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

