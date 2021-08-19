Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 113,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,952. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

