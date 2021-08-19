Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $23,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 257,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,305. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

