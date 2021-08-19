Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Steppe Gold stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,760. The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of -97.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

