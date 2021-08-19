Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Steppe Gold stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,760. The firm has a market cap of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of -97.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.00.
About Steppe Gold
