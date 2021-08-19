Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.92

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 11433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

STVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

