STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.09

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.09 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 36.40 ($0.48). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 67,351 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

