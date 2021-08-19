Stobox Token (STBU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $186,511.00

Stobox Token (CURRENCY:STBU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Stobox Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stobox Token has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stobox Token has a market cap of $248,435.60 and approximately $186,511.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stobox Token Coin Profile

Stobox Token launched on September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,645 coins. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

