Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (ACMR, ALGM, ALPMY, ANIOY, AOSL, ATCO, ATHA, ATLC, ATTO, FTS)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 19th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$1.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

