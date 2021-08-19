Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 19th (GCMG, GLOB, GLPEY, GLTO, GNCGY, GPL, GSBC, HAYW, HGV, HLMAF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 19th:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $321.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

