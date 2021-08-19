Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Target (NYSE:TGT) Board

Target (NYSE:TGT) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

TGT stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. Target has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

