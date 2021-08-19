Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 219,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,032. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

