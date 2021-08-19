Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Arena Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,357% compared to the typical daily volume of 256 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,946. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

