Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 1,188 call options.

NRXP stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,407,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.