Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,056 call options on the company. This is an increase of 760% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,169 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

