StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Director Purchases $25,600.00 in Stock

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of STON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,725. StoneMor Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

