Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.99 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $391.96 million and approximately $30.99 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

