Stratim Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,652,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.