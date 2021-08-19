Strike (STRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.36 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $158.11 million and $8.36 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.41 or 0.00114739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00142246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00149278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.53 or 1.00276512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.52 or 0.00911906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.60 or 0.00705872 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,132 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

