Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.22 ($95.55).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.91. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

